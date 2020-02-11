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TAXES: THE 19 1/2% SOLUTION
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59 views • February 11, 2020
A Rabbi's warning about our failure to keep government within Mr. Jefferson's "...chains of the Constitution". The Bible speaks to the issue as well and we will continue to pay a dear price for ignoring those instructions.
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