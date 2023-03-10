https://gettr.com/post/p2awdi68b49

3/8/2023 Miles Guo: The shelving of McCarthy’s trip to Taiwan has let the Americans and Europeans see the weakness of the US and the threat from the CCP. Thus, it will turn out to be a good thing for taking down the CCP because many Americans will never tolerate the humiliation from the CCP.

3/8/2023 文贵直播：麦卡锡议长搁置访台让欧美人民看到美国的软弱和中共的威胁，很多美国人绝对咽不下这口气，所以这对灭共是好事。

