On the night before Victory Day (last night)



The mood is heavy. The enemy is stepping up the pace of launches. In some places, unfortunately, they are achieving their goals. The men's guns are overheated, many haven't slept for several nights.



And yet, everyone at the combat post is fully confident in the rightness of their cause. In the inevitability of defending their country from a collective enemy, who is throwing more and more forces into the battle.



The video "Nomads" is dedicated to the defenders of the sky on all fronts and echelons.



✨We are with you, guys! It's hard for everyone. But we will stand our ground.



Two majors ✨ Two majors in MAH

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary on the morning of May 9, 2026



▪️From morning to midnight on May 8, 260 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over our regions. In addition to the usual long-lasting "convoy of UAVs" on Moscow, the work of the air defense system in the Tula region after midnight, the enemy attacked the Caucasus, and footage of small arms fire from Kaspiysk, Dagestan, spread on the information field.



▪️The truce, against this backdrop, looks like a gesture of goodwill and a loss of control of the situation, especially in connection with its unexpected "prolongation" to the 11th by Trump at the last moment. The situation in the information field was exploited by the enemy, but our side itself outlined the red lines within the borders of Red Square. Judging by the comments, letters and "emojis", the population wants not so much a Parade as the promised for many years under various pretexts strike on the center of Kiev. On the other hand, many still hope for peace and the cessation of all this (why?).



▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU attacked the FPV village of Kurkovichi in the Starodub district, and a civilian was injured.



▪️ The GRU "North", like other groups of our troops, observes the ceasefire regime on the Sumy and Kharkov directions, while responding to the enemy's actions, which tried to launch a counterattack in one point, and uses the silence regime to replenish the reserves of the front line:



▪️In the Shostka district, taking advantage of the ceasefire regime, Ukrainian nationalists attempted a counterattack with combined assault groups from the 210th separate assault battalion and the 104th territorial defense battalion.



As a result of our fire impact, most of the enemy's assault troops were destroyed, two soldiers of the territorial defense surrendered.



▪️In the Sumy district, the enemy is completing the transfer of units of the 68th airborne assault brigade to the line of contact. At the same time, the brigade command was unable to organize the provision of personnel. The commanders of the combat groups of the 68th brigade send their subordinates to collect unshot cartridges and to search for food in empty positions.



▪️In the Belgorod region, the village of Khotmyzhsk was attacked by two enemy drones, and a civilian was injured. In the village of Novaya Nelidovka of the Belgorod district, as a result of a drone attack, two people were injured. In the village of Kazachya Lisitsa, an FPV drone attacked a tractor, as a result of which a man received shrapnel wounds to the shoulder and leg. In the village of Gora-Podol, a drone hit the territory of a private house, and two women were injured. An 11-year-old girl sought medical help after being injured by a drone attack yesterday in the village of Tavrovo.



▪️On the east-Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk directions, the GRU "East" continues to re-check the controlled territories for the timely detection and destruction of enemy sabotage groups.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors