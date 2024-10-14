BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden: "If Israel didn't exist, America would have to invent an Israel to do it's bidding in the Middle East"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
203 views • 6 months ago

When you look at all the atrocities in Palestine, never forget who pulls the strings. The Zionists are dropping American bombs from American airplanes full of American fuel and targeted with American intelligence.

Back when he was lucid, Joe Biden had no problem telling the truth. If Israel didn't exist, America would have to invent an Israel to do it's bidding in the Middle East. The Zionists are nothing more than America's hired thugs, getting their hands dirty so America doesn't have to.

Adding:

from Dmitry Medvedev:

"Biden, in order to help his brainless protégé, blurted out that he is ready to negotiate the reduction of strategic nuclear forces with Russia without preconditions. More American rudeness. 

Think about it: the US is waging a practically full-scale (and not at all a hybrid) war with us and wants our country to suffer a strategic defeat. Therefore, negotiations on the START with America are no more useful than the armistice negotiations with Hitler in 1945."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
