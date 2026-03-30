Macron: 'Freemasons are leading a vital battle for humanity’s good' - 2025, Grande Loge de France - Today Trial in Paris, Freemason Mafia

In 2025, during a speech at the Grande Loge de France, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Freemasons are leading a vital battle for humanity’s good.

He observed that their insignia has long attracted conspiracy theories and encouraged them to be proud of their support for the assisted dying bill, calling it “the battle that counts.”

One year later TODAY, twenty-two defendants, including at least four Freemasons from the small Athanor lodge in Puteaux, are set to stand trial in Paris for murder, attempted murders, and operating a "hit squad" network that allegedly used intelligence and police ties for paid violent contracts.

@ RussianBaZa

Adding: Check out Candace Owen's show today, about this; France, Freemasons, and here is the article she mentions, also from today:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ERqbYElOfs



Title Guardian Article: Murder trial opens over alleged masonic lodge crime network in Paris - Twenty-two defendants, including intelligence agents and police, accused of committing crimes on behalf of Freemason mafia

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/30/trial-opens-masonic-lodge-network-paris-freemason-mafia-france

Adding:

Most cops, judges, lawyers, etc. are FreeMasons who are the gatekeepers of this satanic pedovore cabal. Freemasonry is all about creating a web of lies that only they control. A monopoly on lies. If a FreeMason is in a tight spot then another is obligated to lie for him at any cost. Now think about what I just wrote long and hard. Cops and judges protect Pedos. And a lot of times they are themselves.

“Masons are required to tell lies and even perjure themselves to protect other Masons. They are also required to obey even orders which they know to be immoral.”

"The Masonic Handbook" - Pg 183

Isn’t it scary to know that your life’s are literally in the hands of these types of cops?

@RussianBaZa







