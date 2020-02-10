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Liberal Legal Scholar Alan Dershowitz--Who Did Not Vote For Donald Trump: 'Schumer and Pelosi have to go'
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15 views • February 10, 2020
By Tal Axelrod - 02/09/20
Alan Dershowitz, an associate of President Trump who served on his impeachment defense team, said Democrats need new leadership in Congress and that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) “have to go.”
Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/482178-dershowitz-schumer-and-pelosi-have-to-go
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Alan Dershowitz, an associate of President Trump who served on his impeachment defense team, said Democrats need new leadership in Congress and that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) “have to go.”
Source: https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/482178-dershowitz-schumer-and-pelosi-have-to-go
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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