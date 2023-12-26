Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our HIGH TECH Past With MELTED-LIQUID-Molded Stone. Stone poured into a form? Paul Cook
channel image
EnergyMe333
198 Subscribers
Shop now
198 views
Published 15 hours ago

Megalithic melted-cast stone structures. Stone poured into a form? and cast?  Super heated liquid stone that can be injection-molded?

FULL SHOW: THIS WILL MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND OUR PAST

Our HIGH TECH Past With MELTED Megalithic Stone.   Paul Cook

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GJV5iV4lg8

Paul Cook Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@pauliecook432/videos

ALSO SEE: Sound Levitation

https://www.brighteon.com/4a20e7c9-6129-4500-bd92-f793d3582bb8



Keywords
techpaul cooksuper heatedliquid stonemolded stone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket