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Manifestation mot gatuvåldet
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27 views • August 16, 2020
Intervju med David Bergqvist på Mynttorget 16 augusti 2020.
Arrangerade gjorde Klara Rakić.
Manifestationen hölls med anledning av den 12-åriga flicka som skjöts ihjäl utanför en bensinmack i Botkyrka härom veckan då hon var ute med hunden.
https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/8mr1jx/12-arig-flicka-skjuten-till-dods-av-misstag
https://www.facebook.com/events/sergels-torg/stoppa-gatuv%C3%A5ldet-demonstration/312653156811256/
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CD8s7Y9hwWg
https://samnytt.se/video-demonstrationen-pa-mynttorget-mot-gatuvaldet/
Max inledningstal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhRXgqjAZ08
Klaras tal: https://youtu.be/o2YvQKN3oxg
Läs mer:
https://stockholmarefor1suverantsverige.wordpress.com/2020/08/17/stoppa-gatuvaldet/
Arrangerade gjorde Klara Rakić.
Manifestationen hölls med anledning av den 12-åriga flicka som skjöts ihjäl utanför en bensinmack i Botkyrka härom veckan då hon var ute med hunden.
https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/8mr1jx/12-arig-flicka-skjuten-till-dods-av-misstag
https://www.facebook.com/events/sergels-torg/stoppa-gatuv%C3%A5ldet-demonstration/312653156811256/
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CD8s7Y9hwWg
https://samnytt.se/video-demonstrationen-pa-mynttorget-mot-gatuvaldet/
Max inledningstal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhRXgqjAZ08
Klaras tal: https://youtu.be/o2YvQKN3oxg
Läs mer:
https://stockholmarefor1suverantsverige.wordpress.com/2020/08/17/stoppa-gatuvaldet/
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