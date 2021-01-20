© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jan 20, 2021] Episode 77 - David Weiss & Flat Earth [B3F Podcast]
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
33 views • 7 months ago
Today we have David Weiss on the show. David is one of the guys on the forefront of the Flat Earth movement. We discuss the Netflix Doc, Behind the Curve, and why he dislikes it. We also have a colleague of his, Nathan Thompson, join the show for a little while. We discuss the thought that planets are just wandering stars, Antarctica, his clock app, and his Youtube channel. We also take a few calls and texts from viewers. We've said it before, but it really rings true here, buckle up, it's a doozie.
We are drinking Teeling, Single Grain, Whiskey. It is a great Irish Whiskey, try it out. David is drinking Casamigos Tequila.
If there is an adult beverage you'd like us to try, email us for an address to send it to. We promise to drink any LEGAL, UNOPENED, liquor you send us.
Please share with your friends and social media circles and be sure to tune in to our livestream on Saturdays at 8pm eastern, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
We also have merch available on our website. Check it out and support the show.
We are partnered with Stitcher Premium. Listen to some of your favorite shows ad-free with Stitcher Premium. Help us out by using code B3F for a free month of Stitcher Premium.
Follow us on Twitter: @B3FPodcast and Instagram: @B3F_Podcast and like us on Facebook: B3F Podcast.
Drop us your questions and/or comments at [email protected] or at b3fpodcast.com.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Be sure to turn on social media updates for us to find out when we are streaming live.
Call us and leave us a message at (754) CALL-B3F (225-5233).
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
We are drinking Teeling, Single Grain, Whiskey. It is a great Irish Whiskey, try it out. David is drinking Casamigos Tequila.
If there is an adult beverage you'd like us to try, email us for an address to send it to. We promise to drink any LEGAL, UNOPENED, liquor you send us.
Please share with your friends and social media circles and be sure to tune in to our livestream on Saturdays at 8pm eastern, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
We also have merch available on our website. Check it out and support the show.
We are partnered with Stitcher Premium. Listen to some of your favorite shows ad-free with Stitcher Premium. Help us out by using code B3F for a free month of Stitcher Premium.
Follow us on Twitter: @B3FPodcast and Instagram: @B3F_Podcast and like us on Facebook: B3F Podcast.
Drop us your questions and/or comments at [email protected] or at b3fpodcast.com.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Be sure to turn on social media updates for us to find out when we are streaming live.
Call us and leave us a message at (754) CALL-B3F (225-5233).
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiB
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.