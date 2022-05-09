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Liberty and the Beast _ Part III _Liberty in the Balance
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Music in this video
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Song
Be Thou My Vision
Artist
Henry Higgins
Album
Near to the Heart
Licensed to YouTube by
CD Baby; EMI Music Publishing
Song
Breaking Through
Artist
Audiomachine
Album
Awakenings
Licensed to YouTube by
MusicMaster.io (on behalf of audiomachine); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, MusicMaster.io (Publishing), ARESA, LatinAutorPerf, and 14 Music Rights Societies
Song
Nothing Between
Artist
Henry Higgins
Album
Near to the Heart
Licensed to YouTube by
CD Baby
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Be Thou My Vision
Artist
Henry Higgins
Album
Near to the Heart
Licensed to YouTube by
CD Baby; EMI Music Publishing
Song
Breaking Through
Artist
Audiomachine
Album
Awakenings
Licensed to YouTube by
MusicMaster.io (on behalf of audiomachine); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UMPI, MusicMaster.io (Publishing), ARESA, LatinAutorPerf, and 14 Music Rights Societies
Song
Nothing Between
Artist
Henry Higgins
Album
Near to the Heart
Licensed to YouTube by
CD Baby
Keywords
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