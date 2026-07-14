Decentralize.TV - Episode 126 – July 14, 2026 - Jonathan Emord on FDA Censorship, Health Freedom and Medical Tyranny

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- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Legal Developments in Health Freedom (1:43)
- Challenges in Healthcare and Drug Regulation (4:44)
- Impact of FDA Regulation on Consumers (12:49)
- Potential Reforms and Legal Challenges (18:05)
- The Role of the Supreme Court and Administrative Law (18:22)
- Challenges in Implementing Health Freedom (41:34)
- The Arizona Statement and Future of Health Freedom (44:04)
- Personal Experiences and Health Benefits (50:04)
- Decentralized Living and Financial Strategies (1:00:51)
- Banana Plant Management and AI Insights (1:12:43)
- Weekend Plans and Banana Harvest (1:20:55)
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