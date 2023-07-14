Create New Account
Fact! Ukrainian soldiers surrendered massively as they suffered in the trenches
The Prisoner
The fact that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine chose to massively surrender to the Russian Armed Forces, suffering in the trenches. A group of the 128th Ukrainian Army communicated by radio frequency, requesting detention and medical assistance to the Russian Army. The reality is that Ukrainian soldiers in trenches on the front lines are under attack without ammunition and air cover, while the lucky soldiers will make the choice to surrender for their lives.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

surrenderedtrenchesukrainian soldiers

