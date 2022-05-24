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Dr. John Bergman DC: Aftermath of COVID Shots | ‘The Solution’ With Dr. Tony
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185 views • May 24, 2022
‘The Solution’ With Dr. Tony: Aftermath of COVID Shots With Chiropractor John Bergman.
Streamed on: May 21, 3:01 pm EDT
Watch Full Episodes of ‘The Solution’ With Dr. Tony O’Donnell on CHD.TV
Live Every Saturday 12:00 pm PT // 3:00 pm ET
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-solution-with-dr-tony-o-donnel-phd"
Dr. John Bergman's Website: https://www.bergmanchiropractic.com/
Dr. Bergman Censored Content: https://www.drbvip.com/
Dr. John Bergman Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8RPuonNxq2lMb8zMvo7Xxw
Dr. Tony's Website: https://radiantgreens.com/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-solution-with-dr-tony-o-donnel-phd/hCk97IWeVE - May 21, 2022.
Dr. John Bergman DC: Aftermath of COVID Shots | ‘The Solution’ With Dr. Tony
Dr John Bergman DC, Aftermath of COVID Shots, The Solution, Dr Tony, May 21 2022
Streamed on: May 21, 3:01 pm EDT
Watch Full Episodes of ‘The Solution’ With Dr. Tony O’Donnell on CHD.TV
Live Every Saturday 12:00 pm PT // 3:00 pm ET
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-solution-with-dr-tony-o-donnel-phd"
Dr. John Bergman's Website: https://www.bergmanchiropractic.com/
Dr. Bergman Censored Content: https://www.drbvip.com/
Dr. John Bergman Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8RPuonNxq2lMb8zMvo7Xxw
Dr. Tony's Website: https://radiantgreens.com/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/the-solution-with-dr-tony-o-donnel-phd/hCk97IWeVE - May 21, 2022.
Dr. John Bergman DC: Aftermath of COVID Shots | ‘The Solution’ With Dr. Tony
Dr John Bergman DC, Aftermath of COVID Shots, The Solution, Dr Tony, May 21 2022
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