BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHINESE MOM LECTURES SCHOOL BOARD ON CRITICAL RACE THEORY
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
41 views • June 10, 2021
Common Sense Evaluation



A mother who grew up under Mao in China tells the Loudoun County school board that training children to be social justice warriors, to hate their heritage and dividing people into groups is essentially the same kind of indoctrination that led to China becoming Communist.

"I’ve been very alarmed about what’s been going on in our school. You are now training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in Mao’s China, all this seems very familiar. The Communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference is they used classes instead of race.

During the cultural revolution I witnessed students and teachers again turn against each other. We change the school names to be politically correct. We were taught to denounce our heritage; the red guards destroyed anything that is not communist. Statues, books and anything else. We were also encouraged to report on each other just like the student equity ambassador program and the bias reporting system.

This is indeed the American version of the Chinese cultural revolution. The Critical Race Theory has its roots in cultural Marxism; it should have NO PLACE in our schools."
Keywords
childreneducationchinesecommunistmomcrtschool boardcommon sense evaluation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

U.S. Escalates Pressure on International Criminal Court With New Sanctions

Garrison Vance
MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

MAHA Promises Scorecard Finds Most Trump Health Pledges Unmet, Author Says

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy