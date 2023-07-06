Power and authority prayer releases miracles | Alexander

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Power and authority prayer releases miracles
From God's Heart... | 28 June 2023 | Alexander | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
శక్తి మరియు అధికారపు ప్రార్థన అద్భుతాలను విడుదల చేస్తుంది
దేవుని' హృదయములో నుండి... | 28 జూన్ 2023 | అలెగ్జాండర్ | బెరాకా ఫ్రాఫేటిక్ మినిస్ట్రీస్
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