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Prince of Peace
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83 views • April 03, 2022
Gospel of John 14:30
It's been a little while for me to talk to you; for the ruler of this world comes, and has nothing in me.
To be awake means to OBSERVE the course of events.
It's been a little while for me to talk to you; for the ruler of this world comes, and has nothing in me.
To be awake means to OBSERVE the course of events.
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