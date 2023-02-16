Create New Account
HUMBLE YOURSELVES before the Lord your MAKER, and He will EXALT YOU!
Faithful Lamb
"Humble yourselves [with an attitude of repentance and insignificance] in the presence of the Lord, and He will EXALT YOU [He will lift you up, He will give you purpose]." James 4:10

God's Word tells us to do this one thing, humble ourselves in His presence, and BE EXALTED, raised in character, elevated, raised high. 

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

www.LightForTheLost.com



