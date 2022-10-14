Something hit the Moon

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Someone filming the Moon caught something hitting the Moon. All 'aliens' are demonic. Big deception coming involving 'aliens'. See other videos on this channel showing the truth behind the aliens.
Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus. Believe that he is LORD & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.