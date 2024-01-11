IDF Video from 7 December - is One of the Clips Used by the South African Legal Team as part of its Evidence Against Israel at the ICJ today

This video from 7 December is one of the clips used by the South African legal team as part of its evidence against Israel at the ICJ.
◾️The video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Israeli journalist Yinon Magal, shows Israeli soldiers singing and chanting for the occupation of Gaza and to "wipe off the seed of Amalek", saying there are no "innocent civilians" in Gaza.
