Amazon Put My Book on Sale!
Coming Home Spirit
Published a month ago

It seems that Amazon is overstocked and they put my book on sale for a quarter of the regular price! You can get my popular book of modern-day parables for only $5.63. It's a bit like the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" books, part personal story and part inspiring spiritual lesson. You can even read a few parables for free on my website at ComingHomeSpirit.com.

Pick it up here.


booksspiritual growthparableschristmas gifts

