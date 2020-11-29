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Stoned Orc - (Instrumental) 2011
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5 views • November 29, 2020
This was evidently from 2011. Another one recorded in the dark dank recesses of an unused room on a forgotten floor of a corporate behemoth.
I actually like this one alot. I kind of think it deserves some more time spent on it to make it longer or something. But I would probably just mess it up, so I will leave it as is. To many other projects in the works right now anyway.
I actually like this one alot. I kind of think it deserves some more time spent on it to make it longer or something. But I would probably just mess it up, so I will leave it as is. To many other projects in the works right now anyway.
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