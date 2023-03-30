Tom Renz | Trans Day of Vengeance

The lunatic left is poisoning our #children by normalizing mental disorders and now they want to ban guns. How about you can ban guns as soon as you take them from the 87,000 IRS agents, and the secret service, and the capital police, and while we are at it all celebrity body guards, then maybe we can talk. #truth #2ndAmendment #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
