Tom Renz | Trans Day of Vengeance

The lunatic left is poisoning our #children by normalizing mental disorders and now they want to ban guns. How about you can ban guns as soon as you take them from the 87,000 IRS agents, and the secret service, and the capital police, and while we are at it all celebrity body guards, then maybe we can talk. #truth #2ndAmendment #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: ** https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





