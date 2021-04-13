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Mystery of Race
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20 views • April 13, 2021
Where did the various races come from? Did they evolve? If God created them, why? What is a Cushite? Is one race superior to any other? Why are people different shapes and sizes and with different hair color, etc.? Were Adam, Eve, Noah, Noah's children and their wives involved? From whom did coastal people descend according to Genesis 10? Why are some weaker and others not? What is the purpose of multiple races? How could this be part of God's plan? Does God have a plan for each INDIVIDUAL?
A free online booklet of related interest is available titled "The MYSTERY of
GOD’s PLAN Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you?" URL:https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
A free online booklet of related interest is available titled "The MYSTERY of
GOD’s PLAN Why Did God Create Anything? Why did God make you?" URL:https://www.cogwriter.com/mystery-gods-plan-why-did-god-create-anything.pdf
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