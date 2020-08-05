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FBI Raids Happening Nationwide Could Implicate Biden Crime Syndicate - War Room Full Show
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48 views • August 05, 2020
Major FBI raids are happening in Cleveland, Ohio, Miami, Florida and potentially other cities and the FBI is only saying the raids are tied together. Theories are forming it may have to do with Ukrainian Oligarchs and a potential connection to Burisma and Joe and Hunter Biden. Guests include Tom Pappert on the new connections discovered between Fauci and Twitter. Dan Lyman sets the record straight on the anti-lockdown protests in Germany. Former Navy Seal Craig Sawyer joins to discuss his fight to end child sex trafficking as well as commentary on other current political developments.
Owen Shroyer goes through a massive list of people directly involved in the Democrat Party who has have caught and charged in Pedophilia and child sex trafficking. shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Owen Shroyer goes through a massive list of people directly involved in the Democrat Party who has have caught and charged in Pedophilia and child sex trafficking. shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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