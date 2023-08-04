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A Tough Day for Pfizer Australia in Senate Hearings Today
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
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466 views • August 04, 2023

Senator Gerard Rennick forces Pfizer to admit they didn’t understand the mechanism by which the COVID shot causes myocarditis/ pericarditis.

Source @Real World News

Keywords
australiasenate hearingspfizercovid vaxxmyocarditissenator gerard rennickpericarditis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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