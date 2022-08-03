The Lounge - The Gender Agenda: The Indoctrination Of A Generation (Part 1 of 2)

Hosted by Lisa Duthie & Danielle A. embark on a deep dive into one of the biggest issues facing an entire generation across the globe, 'Transgender Agenda'. Produced by Dean Ryan.

We ask… where did it begin? who is pulling the strings? What are the ramifications being felt across the world right now because of this agenda? And look at case studies, including an exclusive interview with Joanne, a mother who is facing this very real issue right now.