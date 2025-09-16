© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coachella 2026 Lineup Revealed | Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G Lead Epic Festival
Description
The 2026 Coachella Music Festival returns April 10–12 & 17–19 with headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma. Experience diverse genres, iconic performances, and festival culture at its best in Indio, California. Get ready for two weekends of unforgettable music and art moments!
Hashtags
#Coachella2026 #SabrinaCarpenter #JustinBieber #KarolG #Anyma #MusicFestival #LiveMusic #FestivalSeason #IndioCA #FestivalVibes