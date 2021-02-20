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How Your Mood Imbalances Influence Infertility
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37 views • February 20, 2021
In today’s video I’m talking about how your mood imbalances like anxiety, depression, fear, panic, insomnia, and overwhelm can be the major connection in your infertility struggle. This also includes those of you on SSRI’s. Tune in so I can break this down for you!
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
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