On August 1, 2024, war correspondents announced that Russian troops had taken full control of the strategically important settlement of 'Krasnogorovka'. Even though Ukraine still claims that part of 'Krasnogorovka' is still under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Western military experts from numerous analytical centers have confirmed the city's transition under the Russian Army's control............................................
