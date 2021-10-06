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Corruption Overload - Tsunami Coming!
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140 views • October 06, 2021
Corruption Overload
October 6, 2021 - The corruption is so bad, it would be best to have just one boogie man to blame. Or one political party. Instead, we have an entire cabal of elite who are united in their intent to destroy the greatest nation on earth. This week we learned how the Attorney General is using the FBI to demonize and prosecute parents, while ensuring financial benefits to his children—and how tech giants and the Democrat party are using what seems to be theatrics in order to double-down on censorship.
But judgment is coming, and some may even repent before the ax falls.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://amgreatness.com/2021/04/22/senate-republicans-just-handed-matches-to-arsonist/
https://freebeacon.com/politics/top-democratic-operative-bill-burton-advising-facebook-whistleblower/
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
October 6, 2021 - The corruption is so bad, it would be best to have just one boogie man to blame. Or one political party. Instead, we have an entire cabal of elite who are united in their intent to destroy the greatest nation on earth. This week we learned how the Attorney General is using the FBI to demonize and prosecute parents, while ensuring financial benefits to his children—and how tech giants and the Democrat party are using what seems to be theatrics in order to double-down on censorship.
But judgment is coming, and some may even repent before the ax falls.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Sources:
https://amgreatness.com/2021/04/22/senate-republicans-just-handed-matches-to-arsonist/
https://freebeacon.com/politics/top-democratic-operative-bill-burton-advising-facebook-whistleblower/
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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