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"COVID(IOT)" & 'ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION' (((SICKNESS))) DR. LEE MERRITT [OF THE FEW TO SEE & TELL]
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400 views • March 04, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
"COVID-IOT" & 'ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION' ((SICKNESS))
Dr. Lee Merritt [One of the Few (of the 'alt celebrity doctors' gangs) To See It & To Tell It... Like It Is !]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pLRARip5xcby/ [SHARE]
================
Dr. Lee Merritt states that Covid symptoms and the effects of 5G and electromagnetic radiation are nearly indistinguishable. She also states that the end game of the Covid hoax is 5G; that is, connecting us to the cloud. She gives a fascinating history of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and the forces that led to the outbreak.
TRUTH MEDIA / https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthmedia/
(video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/2NXDBVsL5RFZ/
(truth comment) by annebeck58 'I appreciate her as she has figured out that they never did find this virus (or any other.) She didn't used to believe that, but she is one who's done the work, and now sees the truth. Gotta give credit where it's due.'
================
5G & COVID-19 'CONSTRUCTION'
(ULTIMATE 'WEAPONS' OF 'MASS DESTRUCTION')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VDx4wFLzU3qP/
* PROOF of COVID 'VIRUS' ISOLATION = ZERO;
(FOI) FREEDOM of INFORMATION (Dr. Tom Cowan & Christine Massey)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykoPEU5SfLQx/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
['KILL DROP'; If You Don't 'STOP'] 5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
(WORLD ECONOMIX FORUM) 'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...'
[1] (visual mix) https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
COVITARDS (tangentopolis reflections remix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMJ1SvXGnXWg/
COVAX, CASTLES, CROOKS & COLLAPSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rum5nFaRFwmK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
BRAVE NEW NORMALS & MASS MADNESS MAKERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHPsF9SCe88n/
'gATES of hELL' (6ulid 6ack 6etter) ''vARIANT''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
(COVID, OMICRON) TONGUES, TRUTHS & SOME TRAITORS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpIaQxfUOsNt/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [Electromagnetic Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (Quinta / C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste "Guardian of the Brain..."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
'ADJUVANTS' Really? ["The 'NANO-PARTICLES' are 'EXTREMELY' DANGEROUS"]
Dr. Stefan Lanka (Eng Subs) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kWn68Eu0SGpm/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) A COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
(LOGIC in the AGE of COVID) !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1U8A9imqYp81/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
'SECURITY', 'STUPIDITY'; 'TECHNOCRACY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
================
N.B. All spammers, off topic crammers, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters...
will be blocked forever (maybe)! While critique is both welcomed and encouraged;
try to be kindly (if you can), certainly be thoughtful, hopefully be constructive...
or go 'master bate' somewhere else... Capiche?
To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting.
Looking forward to hearing from and learning from you, should you feel inclined!
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
"COVID-IOT" & 'ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION' ((SICKNESS))
Dr. Lee Merritt [One of the Few (of the 'alt celebrity doctors' gangs) To See It & To Tell It... Like It Is !]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pLRARip5xcby/ [SHARE]
================
Dr. Lee Merritt states that Covid symptoms and the effects of 5G and electromagnetic radiation are nearly indistinguishable. She also states that the end game of the Covid hoax is 5G; that is, connecting us to the cloud. She gives a fascinating history of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and the forces that led to the outbreak.
TRUTH MEDIA / https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthmedia/
(video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/2NXDBVsL5RFZ/
(truth comment) by annebeck58 'I appreciate her as she has figured out that they never did find this virus (or any other.) She didn't used to believe that, but she is one who's done the work, and now sees the truth. Gotta give credit where it's due.'
================
5G & COVID-19 'CONSTRUCTION'
(ULTIMATE 'WEAPONS' OF 'MASS DESTRUCTION')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VDx4wFLzU3qP/
* PROOF of COVID 'VIRUS' ISOLATION = ZERO;
(FOI) FREEDOM of INFORMATION (Dr. Tom Cowan & Christine Massey)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ykoPEU5SfLQx/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
['KILL DROP'; If You Don't 'STOP'] 5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
Leaked PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
(WORLD ECONOMIX FORUM) 'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...'
[1] (visual mix) https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
COVITARDS (tangentopolis reflections remix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMJ1SvXGnXWg/
COVAX, CASTLES, CROOKS & COLLAPSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rum5nFaRFwmK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
BRAVE NEW NORMALS & MASS MADNESS MAKERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHPsF9SCe88n/
'gATES of hELL' (6ulid 6ack 6etter) ''vARIANT''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
(COVID, OMICRON) TONGUES, TRUTHS & SOME TRAITORS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpIaQxfUOsNt/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM [Electromagnetic Wireless Nano-Bio-Sensor Networks]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
MAC-cinated [INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK] (Quinta / C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste "Guardian of the Brain..."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
'ADJUVANTS' Really? ["The 'NANO-PARTICLES' are 'EXTREMELY' DANGEROUS"]
Dr. Stefan Lanka (Eng Subs) https://www.bitchute.com/video/kWn68Eu0SGpm/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) A COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
(LOGIC in the AGE of COVID) !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1U8A9imqYp81/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
COVID VAXXED Are Developing A.I.D.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AiNA4hatoZ4K/
'SECURITY', 'STUPIDITY'; 'TECHNOCRACY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
================
N.B. All spammers, off topic crammers, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters...
will be blocked forever (maybe)! While critique is both welcomed and encouraged;
try to be kindly (if you can), certainly be thoughtful, hopefully be constructive...
or go 'master bate' somewhere else... Capiche?
To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting.
Looking forward to hearing from and learning from you, should you feel inclined!
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
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