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X22 Report B 11. 19. 21.
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295 views • November 20, 2021
Ep. 2632b - At What Stage In The Game Do You Play The Trump Card? Message Received
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The [DS] is panicking, the lies and the fake stories are now coming back to haunt them. The people see how they twist the stories. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts. The [DS] could be planning to riot, see something, say something. Trump sends message about the Trump Card. At what stage in the game do you play the Trump Card. Trump letting us know that he has it and he is going to use it. The [DS] has lost the war, we are watching them destroy themselves.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Have Backup Energy Anywhere:
http://www.backupsolarbank.com
Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code BLACKFRIDAY
The [DS] is panicking, the lies and the fake stories are now coming back to haunt them. The people see how they twist the stories. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts. The [DS] could be planning to riot, see something, say something. Trump sends message about the Trump Card. At what stage in the game do you play the Trump Card. Trump letting us know that he has it and he is going to use it. The [DS] has lost the war, we are watching them destroy themselves.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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