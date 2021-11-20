X22 Report B 11. 19. 21.

Ep. 2632b - At What Stage In The Game Do You Play The Trump Card? Message ReceivedHave Backup Energy Anywhere:Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code BLACKFRIDAYThe [DS] is panicking, the lies and the fake stories are now coming back to haunt them. The people see how they twist the stories. Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts. The [DS] could be planning to riot, see something, say something. Trump sends message about the Trump Card. At what stage in the game do you play the Trump Card. Trump letting us know that he has it and he is going to use it. The [DS] has lost the war, we are watching them destroy themselves.Prepare Today And SAVE $100Off A Off 3-Month KitMy Patriot SupplyAll source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.