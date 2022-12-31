Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.
57 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

James 1:8King James Version

A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.


2 Timothy 3:13

King James Version

But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.


The incident recorded in this video compilation occurred in late June of 2020. Trump, on his official Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, posted a tweet in support of the Villages, a group of elderly people in a retirement community in Florida, and one supporter in particular who yelled "white power!" in a video filmed of him in a golf cart that displayed Trump 2020 campaign signs. The incident occurred shortly after the George Floyd protests. Trump removed the tweet after 3 hours.


Source 1: https://youtu.be/49z-bMEB5qo

Presidential debate: Trump says "I'm the least racist person in this room" during discussion on race; Published by Global News; YouTube; Date published: October 22, 2020; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/xoErllqXnv4

Trump under fire for retweeting, then deleting video with racist slogan; Published by ABC News; YouTube; Date published: June 29, 2020; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/1syqkd1uf8w

Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Calling Mexican Immigrants Rapists; Published by Inside Edition; YouTube; Date published: June 17, 2015; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/5BycpdZ2I7s

President Donald Trump Calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ At Native American Veterans Event; Published by NBC News; YouTube; Date published: November 27, 2017; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 5: https://qz.com/834837/donald-trumps-language-since-he-won-the-us-presidential-election-has-switched-from-exclusive-to-inclusive/

Trump’s rhetoric has suddenly flipped from me-me-me to we-we-we; Published by Quartz Media, Inc.; Written by Georgia Frances King (Ideas Editor); Date published: November 10, 2016; Date of website access: January 5, 2021.

Keywords
donald trumpsatanicmagafakefreemasonryesotericfake christianthe man of sintwo-faceddouble mindedjanusthe lawless onethe son of perditionmagusthe beast out of the seathe great deceiverthe treacherous dealer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket