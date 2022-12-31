James 1:8 A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.

James 1:8King James Version

A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.





2 Timothy 3:13

King James Version

But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.





The incident recorded in this video compilation occurred in late June of 2020. Trump, on his official Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, posted a tweet in support of the Villages, a group of elderly people in a retirement community in Florida, and one supporter in particular who yelled "white power!" in a video filmed of him in a golf cart that displayed Trump 2020 campaign signs. The incident occurred shortly after the George Floyd protests. Trump removed the tweet after 3 hours.





