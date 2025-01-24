⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (from 18 to 24 January 2025)

From 18 to 24 January 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have carried out eight group strikes by high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, which have hit critical gas and power infrastructure facilities that support the work of the Ukrainian defence industry as well as targets of the Ukrainian defence industry.

In addition, weapons depots, infrastructure of military airfields, assembly workshop, storage areas of strike drones, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed groups were hit.

▫️Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk region.

Aviation and drone strikes, and artillery fire hit manpower and hardware of a tank brigade, a heavy mechanised brigade, four mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades of the AFU, a marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades.

In Kharkov direction, Russian units hit formations of an AFU motorised infantry brigade and a national guard brigade.

During the week, in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces, the enemy suffered losses of up to 2,300 troops, 15 tanks, including two U.S.-made Abrams tanks, 69 armoured fighting vehicles, including a U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. Russian troops destroyed 127 motor vehicles, 34 field artillery guns, including a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces liberated Novoyegorovka of the Lugansk People's Republic and Zapadnoye of Kharkov region.

Russian units hit manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, two airmobile brigades, a jaeger brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 3,260 troops, five tanks, 35 armoured fighting vehicles, including ten M113 armoured personnel carriers, two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and 71 motor vehicles. Forty-nine field artillery guns, including 15 manufactured by NATO countries, 3 electronic warfare stations, and eight ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at formations of three mech'd brigs, two assault brigs, a motorised infantry brig, and an airmobile brig of the AFU, and a national guard brig.

AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 1,680 troops, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, including U.S.-made M113 and HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, 17 field artillery guns, including five western-made artillery guns. Three electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defences and liberated Petropavlovka, Vozdvizhenka, Volkovo, Solenoye, Timofeyevka, and Shevchenko (DPR).

Russian troops engaged units of a heavy mech'd brig, seven mech'd brigs, a motorised infantry brig of the AFU, two national guard brigs, three territorial defence brigs, and the Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Natl Police.

Losses of UKR formations amounted to more than 4,050 troops, two tanks, 28 armoured fighting vehicles, including seven U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, a Finnish-made Pasi armoured personnel carrier, a French-made VAB armoured vehicle, and a U.S. HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle. Forty six motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns were eliminated.

▫️The Vostok GOFs has liberated Vremevka (DPR).

Four mech'd brigs, an air assault brig of the AFU, a marine brig, 3 territorial defence brigs, and a nat'l guard brig were defeated.

AFU losses more than 1,070 troops, seven tanks, ten armoured fighting vehicles, including a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, and 18 field artillery guns, including eight manuf'd by NATO countries.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the AFU, two marine brigades, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 455 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, 46 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, seven electronic warfare stations, and six ammunition depots.

▫️Over the past week, air defence systems have shot down five French-made Hammer guided bombs, 17 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS shells, 752 fixed-wng unmanned aerial vehicles, including 218 within the past 24 hours and 174 of them outside the special military operation zone.

▫️Over the past week, 17 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 41,395 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,829 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,913 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,758 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.