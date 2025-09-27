🚨George Galloway, detained under UK’s Terrorism Act - 'I don't believe Netanyahu will erase Palestine' - video this morning before being detained

George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain and geopolitical broadcaster has been detained at London’s Gatwick Airport under the UK’s Terrorism Act. (UPDATE BELOW)

The 71-year-old was stopped by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command on Saturday, September 27.

Galloway had just returned from Abu Dhabi, following a trip to Russia for the World Youth Festival. He was accompanied by his wife when authorities detained him for questioning.

UPDATE:

George Galloway has been released without charge.

The whole thing appears to have been an attempt to intimidate him.

The UK is sliding into full-blown fascism — and the rest of Europe isn’t far behind.

PARTY STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF GEORGE AND GAYATRI GALLOWAY



Our party condemns the attempt to intimidate those who seek amity rather than enmity with the rest of the world.

have now been released without charge.

There was never any chance of an offence.

We were obstructed from providing legal support and the conduct of the affair has been designed to intimidate political opponents of the drive towards war with Russia and China.

ENDS

