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Pro-Gun March On Ottawa - September 12 2020
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479 views • August 06, 2020
CCFR Channel - August 5 2020
The CCFR Integrity March - Ottawa - Sept 12, 2020
https://firearmrights.ca/en/were-marching-on-ottawa-join-us/
We are marching on Ottawa to demand fairness for licensed gun owners. Take the time to read the details so you know exactly what it is we're doing and how you can be a productive part of it. Click here:
https://firearmrights.ca/en/were-marching-on-ottawa-join-us/
NO FIREARMS WILL BE ALLOWED AT THIS MARCH!
Do everything you can to make it!!! Covid policies and PPE in effect.
The CCFR Integrity March - Ottawa - Sept 12, 2020
https://firearmrights.ca/en/were-marching-on-ottawa-join-us/
We are marching on Ottawa to demand fairness for licensed gun owners. Take the time to read the details so you know exactly what it is we're doing and how you can be a productive part of it. Click here:
https://firearmrights.ca/en/were-marching-on-ottawa-join-us/
NO FIREARMS WILL BE ALLOWED AT THIS MARCH!
Do everything you can to make it!!! Covid policies and PPE in effect.
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