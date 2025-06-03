Prayer Radio Conversations show 5 - Engaging Conversations

00:00 Reverends discuss the importance of open conversations on science of mind.

03:04 The importance of choice in personal growth and engagement.

07:10 Exploring the balance between ego and spiritual inspiration in sharing creative work.

09:04 Discussing the importance of seeking support in prayer and spiritual practice.

13:03 Integrate diverse beliefs for personal growth and acceptance.

15:01 Growth requires expanding perspectives beyond established philosophies.

19:07 The unique interpretation of love shapes individual experiences.

21:11 Love is fundamentally unconditional and cannot be based on conditions.

24:40 The importance of unconditional love and personal empowerment.

26:36 The importance of self-dialogue in shaping personal experiences.





