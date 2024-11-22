DISCLOSURE AS OCCULT RITUAL NEW AGE DEEP STATE PART 2 - DARK JOURNALIST

Copied with permission. From May 30, 2017.

MAJOR REVELATIONS!

New Age Deep State Part 2: The ‘Team' & Luciferic Influences

In this exciting part 2 episode of this investigative series that looks at the covert influences attempting to infiltrate and coerce the New Age and UFO communities, Dark Journalist reveals some shocking details that have emerged relating to Corey Goode, and his marketing team's documented association with Satanism and Luciferic imagery. Goode, who claims to be a Time Traveling Astronaut in his show with David Wilcock on Gaia TV, is creating ever more elaborate stories to complement his marketing scenarios, but a major backlash is growing against the promotion of a story that appears from all angles to be a work of fiction.





This episode also delves into the major initiative called ‘Corey’s Kids’ that attempts to enlist young adults to do outreach to attract the teen market into cult-like activities by promoting Goode's comic books and video games about disclosure.





UFO Disclosure vs FDN “Disclosure"

He also looks at the larger role of the 3 Year Disclosure Plan that Corey Goode recently announced at a conference. Goode’s business partner Roger Ramsaur has kept largely in the shadows as he built up something called Full Disclosure Network (FDN) over the last year. Now we can see the oddity that this FDN movement doesn’t even mention UFOs in their title or reference the topic much as you would expect from a disclosure-oriented organization. The evidence suggests that the ‘Disclosure' they are referring to is the Disclosure that Lucifer the Light Bringer will bring the world into his domain and that they are using the narrative of the Blue Avians to introduce a new Satanic Movement under the guise of Advanced Alien Races coming to help humanity.





There are more stunning details that will be revealed as we get closer to the truth of what is masquerading in the independent media as a 3-year movement for disclosure and co-opting legitimate UFO and Secret Space Program research areas and turning them into Occult recruiting initiatives and unscrupulous marketing techniques aimed at a millennial crowd.





Stunning, disturbing, informative and fascinating, you don’t want to miss this incredible Dark Journalist episode!





