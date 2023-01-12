The Biden Docs Clean up OP | Tucker Carlson

Tucker: How Many ‘Vital State Secrets’ Are There? Not Many... They’re Only Designed to Protect the Permanent Political Class

“The whole idea of an academic Biden center is pretty funny. Joe Biden is a moron. He's always been a moron even before the dementia.”

"It's not a crime when Joe Biden does it."

Tucker: After the Biden Center Opened, China Became the Biggest Foreign Contributor to UPenn“… they're not actually hypocrites. What they're describing is a caste system, where they can do what they want. And you are subject to the minutiae of their legal code. It's called anarcho tyranny.”

