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He's Our King!
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48 views • August 30, 2022
We only hope that you will enjoy this one as much as we have.
Blessings to all who love Him!
P.S. This is a high definition copy for thise who want to download it to their devices as a keepsake or for reproduction purposes. If this one freezes here and there on you, here is the link to a standard play copy that should play fine even under LTE signal strengths:
https://www.brighteon.com/f8d8c63b-29c9-483d-9324-f24b39a3d874
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