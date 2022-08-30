He's Our King!

We only hope that you will enjoy this one as much as we have.

Blessings to all who love Him!





P.S. This is a high definition copy for thise who want to download it to their devices as a keepsake or for reproduction purposes. If this one freezes here and there on you, here is the link to a standard play copy that should play fine even under LTE signal strengths:

https://www.brighteon.com/f8d8c63b-29c9-483d-9324-f24b39a3d874

