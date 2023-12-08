Create New Account
Dr. Lee Merritt: Exposing The Latest "Chinese White Lung" Narrative - Same Playbook As COVID
Dr. Lee Merritt joins me in this episode as we take a look at the latest narrative from the Mockingbird media regarding "white lung" and the claim that it is out of China. We'll take a look at the playbook of those pushing genocide and depopulation and compare it to this latest narrative in hopes that understanding what is going on doesn't cause you fear but courage to bring justice to those perpetrating these crimes.

