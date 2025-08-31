BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Human Augmentation
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
218 followers
Follow
18 views • 22 hours ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/circadia-gets-fda-nod-for-ai-powered-respiratory-monitor-11593077402

.

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

.

https://www.deloitte.com/ch/en/services/consulting/perspectives/blockchain-explained.html

.

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

.

Bioelectricity encompasses electrical signals, potentials, and currents found in living organisms, functioning in processes from cell development and signaling to nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction

.

https://home.liebertpub.com/publications/bioelectricity/647

.

Biotelemetry is the remote measurement of physiological, behavioral, and energetic data from humans or animals using electronic sensors and transmitters to gather information from a distance without causing significant disturbance

.

https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

.

https://engineering.purdue.edu/~shreyas/SparcLab/static/pdfs/j/NM_TBME_Gal.pdf

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

.

what is intrabody communication

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig3

.

magnetic human body communication

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

.

bioelectricity journal

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9

what is precision ai health care

.

human activity recognition radar assisted living

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

what is omics

.

what happens when we disrupt human bioelectrical homeostasis

.

A genome is an organism's complete set of genetic instructions, stored as DNA (or RNA in some viruses), which contains the instructions needed to develop, grow, and function.

.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/circadia-gets-fda-nod-for-ai-powered-respiratory-monitor-11593077402

.

https://www.marketresearch.com/VPA-Research-v4245/Digital-Genome-Size-Share-Outlook-42064537/

.

https://www.mouser.com/applications/energy-harvesting-new-applications/

.

teledyne flir

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702

.

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2019/nonsurgical-brain-machine-interfaces

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/34496-battelle-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/34496-battelle-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVO4SJqIIIw

