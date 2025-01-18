Blue Volkswagen Van Remains Intact During the Devastating Fires in Los Angeles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid the rubble of the fires, a blue Volkswagen van from the 1970s somehow remained untouched. The van belonged to surfboard designer Megan Weinraub who was surfing with friends in Malibu just before the fire. The van is still parked in the exact same spot in Malibu where Weinraub left it when she heeded the order to evacuate. She can't go back for it yet, since the neighborhood remains closed to the public.
Paint your house Blue and protect yourself from the DEWs.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/