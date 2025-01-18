BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blue Volkswagen Van Remains Intact During the Devastating Fires in Los Angeles
1111 views • 3 months ago

Amid the rubble of the fires, a blue Volkswagen van from the 1970s somehow remained untouched. The van belonged to surfboard designer Megan Weinraub who was surfing with friends in Malibu just before the fire. The van is still parked in the exact same spot in Malibu where Weinraub left it when she heeded the order to evacuate. She can't go back for it yet, since the neighborhood remains closed to the public.

Paint your house Blue and protect yourself from the DEWs.

Source @Real World News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
los angelesbluefiresvolkswagen van
