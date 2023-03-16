Create New Account
Survival! Eating raw fish on Snake Island
ChadZuber
Published 21 hours ago

I always loved sushi and the freshest sushi is that which you eat soon after catching. I've never been sick from eating raw fish this way and when living off the land on a Caribbean island a small catch like this is worth its weight in gold. I managed to catch this little one while fishing and camping at Tortola's Beach on Isla Culebra.

survivalnatureadventure

