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How to revised GST invoices?
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21 views • July 29, 2021
For business, it is expected that an invoice under GST may have been issued by mistake or may require modification. In such a case, the e-invoice needs to be rectified, reported in the monthly returns. This process is the rectification of invoices.
As the rectification of tax e-invoices can be done in many ways, that results in two ways only.
1.Revised e-invoices
2.Supplementary e-invoices.
The revised person will have to issue a revised e-invoice against all invoices, which is already issued between the above-mentioned duration.
As the rectification of tax e-invoices can be done in many ways, that results in two ways only.
1.Revised e-invoices
2.Supplementary e-invoices.
The revised person will have to issue a revised e-invoice against all invoices, which is already issued between the above-mentioned duration.
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