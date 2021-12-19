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Joey B Toonz vs. the 99,9% Brainwashed Narcissists World #13 - Ryan Long [17.12.2021]
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34 views • December 19, 2021
Fight censorship. Join Joey B Toonz on the mailing list: http://www.joeybtoonz.com
In this episode: A woman who identifies as a bug • Flight attendants gone wild • A mom yelled at me at a restaurant • Comedian, Ryan Long joins the show to talk about the absurdities of America's political divide, the Canadian government fining comedians for jokes, the strange behavior of Justin Trudeau and living your entire life online.
'I love Joey for speaking up to these people. He's right, if we don't call out this behavior it's going to continue unchecked.'
62,335 views Premiered Dec 17, 2021
joeybtoonz - 593K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hTiKYEjDy3c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzK4LJkDl73MQMbr8Lrcww
In this episode: A woman who identifies as a bug • Flight attendants gone wild • A mom yelled at me at a restaurant • Comedian, Ryan Long joins the show to talk about the absurdities of America's political divide, the Canadian government fining comedians for jokes, the strange behavior of Justin Trudeau and living your entire life online.
'I love Joey for speaking up to these people. He's right, if we don't call out this behavior it's going to continue unchecked.'
62,335 views Premiered Dec 17, 2021
joeybtoonz - 593K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hTiKYEjDy3c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzK4LJkDl73MQMbr8Lrcww
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