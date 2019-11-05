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Alex Jones Presents The First Paul Revere Award For Activism
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70 views • November 05, 2019
Activist Brandon Grey of http://justanotherchannel.com confronted Hillary Clinton at her latest gathering in Austin, Texas, and was awarded the first ever Paul Revere Award For Activism by Alex Jones.
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http://infowars.com
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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