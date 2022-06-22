Airlines Causing Damage | Unrestricted Truths

Chem trails are causing DAMAGE!





We are now seeing airplane staff shortages and our own airline system fail due to pilots refusing to work. Pilots after years are quitting, some due to the current princess of the airline systems.





In other areas planes are being used to spy on the American people by phone range and without warrants!

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-126/

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!