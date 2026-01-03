Alex Jones Full Show 1/2/26 w/ Matt Bracken

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FRIDAY FULL SHOW 1/2/26: Trump Preparing Strikes On Iran In Support of Populist Uprising! PLUS, The Israel Lobby Is Officially Calling On Congress To Repeal The 1st Amendment & Establish A Social Credit Score Digital Dictatorship Over America! After Swearing In On Quran, Mamdani Pledges to Take Private Property! Former Green Beret & Popular Podcaster Gary Melton Joins Alex Jones To Report On The Rise Of Somali Mercenaries Working On Behalf Of The Democrat Party To Trigger A Cloward–Piven Collapse Of America! FINALLY, Naval / Geopolitical Expert Matt Bracken Warns Israel May Launch False Flag Attack On US Ships To Force Trump Into Direct War With Iran In The Coming Weeks! This Is A Must-Watch/Share Transmission!