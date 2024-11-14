The Rock Almighty. Is The Democrat Party Experiencing The Vengeance Of God?

Consider this Warriors Of Light. Are you seeing the disarray, and infighting going on right now with the Democrat party in the US? This is the same party whose candidate for the top office in the land told a couple of participants who shouted "Jesus Is Lord", that they were at the "wrong rally"? Yes they were indeed.





Video credits:

Impellitteri - "Hell On Earth"

Put Impellitteri on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4e5ZZ6z

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3URDZ8T

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM





GODS VENGEANCE ᴴᴰ | Christian Motivation

Grace, Grit & Love

@GraceGritLove

https://www.youtube.com/@GraceGritLove





The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday